Langkawi International Airport to undergo US$20m upgrade by Aug 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: Langkawi International Airport (LIA) is set to undergo a major RM89 million (US$20.7 million) upgrade and expansion by Aug 31, 2018.



State Education, Transport and Housing Committee chairman Tajul Urus Mat Zain said during a state assembly meeting on Wednesday (Aug 16) that the project will involve two phases.

The first will include the parking area facilities and the second will see upgrading works carried out on "the airport's arrival terminal, the commercial terminal, driveway towards the main terminal, toilets and surau", the Star reported citing the chairman.

The budget allocation for the project was in June.

"The tender process of the first phase was opened on Jul 24, 2017 and closed recently on Aug 9. Eighteen companies took part in the tender process," he told the state assembly meeting.

Work for the first phase is expected to start on Sep 1, while work on 2nd phase will begin on Oct 15, added Mat Zain.

The chairman added that between January and July this year, LIA received a total of 23 chartered flights.

“At the moment Langkawi has two international flights connecting the island with Singapore and Guangzhou in China,” the New Straits Times quoted him as saying.