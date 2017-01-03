Lao Fu Zi creator Alfonso Wong dies at the age of 93

HONG KONG: Popular comic artist Alfonso Wong, best known for his comic strip Lao Fu Zi, died on Sunday in the United States. He was 93.

Mr Wong died of organ failure, said a statement from OMQ Comics on Tuesday (Jan 3).

"Lao Fu Zi comics were Alfonso Wong's life," the statement read. "He loved life. With his humorous style, he unfolded Lao Fu Zi's story, accompanying generations of readers."

The Lao Fu Zi comic series - known as Old Master Q in the western world - first appeared in the 1960s and quickly spread across Asia. It continues to be in circulation today. New Lao Fu Zi comic strips are created by graphic artist Ronny Cuxun.

According to the Old Master Q official website, Mr Wong was a private man who wanted to spend his retirement fishing and making pottery.