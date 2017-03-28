Laptops containing personal data of Hong Kong voters stolen

SINGAPORE: Two laptops containing the personal information of Hong Kong voters were stolen from the backup venue for Sunday's chief executive election, Hong Kong's Registration and Electoral Office said on Monday (Mar 27).

The personal data could include names, identity card numbers and mobile phone numbers, according to Hong Kong media.

The electoral office would only say that the number of personal data involved is "considerable", without revealing how many voters were affected. Hong Kong has 3.7 million registered voters.

The laptops also contained the full names of the 1,200 members in the committee that elected Carrie Lam as Hong Kong's first female chief executive on Sunday.

According to local broadcaster RTHK, the laptops had been swiped from a locked room at the AsiaWorld-Expo, a designated backup site for the chief executive election.

In a statement, the electoral office said the loss of the devices "may lead to personal information leakage", but stressed that the data had been encrypted.

It added that it will be in touch with the police and will conduct a review of the incident.

Last September, RTHK reported that a computer belonging to the Hong Kong University's Department of Medicine was stolen from Queen Mary Hospital. The laptop contained information about more than 3,600 patients.