Large water spout spotted near Penang Bridge

PENANG: A large water spout was spotted near Malaysia's Penang Bridge at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening (Oct 29).



The water spout caused a stir on social media after a 21s video clip taken by a motorist travelling on the bridge went viral.



According to a report by Utusan Online, the incident did not result in any injuries.

In March, a similar water spout was spotted near Penang Bridge, Utusan added.

A water spout is a weather phenomenon usually observed during intense weather conditions associated with thunderstorms.





Advertisement