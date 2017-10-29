Large water spout spotted near Penang Bridge

Screengrab from a video of a large water spout spotted near Malaysia's Penang Bridge. (Screengrab: Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS)
PENANG: A large water spout was spotted near Malaysia's Penang Bridge at around 5.30pm on Sunday evening (Oct 29).

The water spout caused a stir on social media after a 21s video clip taken by a motorist travelling on the bridge went viral.

According to a report by Utusan Online, the incident did not result in any injuries.

In March, a similar water spout was spotted near Penang Bridge, Utusan added.

A water spout is a weather phenomenon usually observed during intense weather conditions associated with thunderstorms.


Source: CNA/am

