Late Sarawak Chief Minister Adenan Satem given state funeral

KUCHING, Malaysia: Sarawak Chief Minister Adenan Satem has been laid to rest after a state funeral on Thursday (Jan 12). He died on Wednesday at the age of 72.

The casket, which was wrapped with the state flag and carried by officers and men of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police, arrived at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery on Thursday afternoon.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and the Sultan of Brunei were among the dignitaries who attended the funeral, joining thousands of people from all walks of life in paying their last respects to the late chief minister.



Adenan, who held the chief minister post for nearly three years, died at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan of complications from heart disease.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak's biggest party, said it would observe the seven-day mourning period before choosing a new leader.



"Our president has just left us. Somebody must take over. But let us observe the seven-day mourning period for him first," said PBB's secretary-general Stephen Rundi. Traditionally the PBB president will also become the state's new chief minister.