Lawyer says decision to jail Ahok politically driven: Report

SINGAPORE: The decision to sentence Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or "Ahok" to two years' jail for blasphemy was politically driven, his defence lawyer I Wayan Sidarta said on Tuesday (May 9).

"We respect the decision but we can't accept it. We understand the pressure surrounding this case, but we're disappointed.



"We will file an appeal to challenge the decision," The Jakarta Post cited Wayan as saying after the head judge of a Jakarta court found the Christian governor to "have legitimately and convincingly conducted a criminal act of blasphemy" against Islam.

According to the report, Wayan also questioned judges' decision to detain Purnama as he had been cooperative during the hearing. "Why should Ahok be detained? Ahok will still be governor, so he won't escape."

Purnama had on a work trip last year said political rivals were deceiving people by using a verse in the Quran to say Muslims should not be led by a non-Muslim. An incorrectly subtitled video of his comments later went viral, helping spark huge demonstrations that ultimately resulted in him being brought to trial.

Purnama denied wrongdoing, but apologised for the comments made to residents in an outlying Jakarta district.

In April, Purnama lost his bid for re-election to a Muslim rival, Anies Baswedan. Purnama's deputy is expected to take over until Baswedan takes office in October.