Lawyers for South Korea's Park reject questioning - prosecutor's spokesman
Lawyers for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have rejected a plan by a special prosecutor investigating a graft scandal to question her, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
- Posted 09 Feb 2017 13:50
The plan was to question Park on Thursday at an undisclosed location, Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the prosecutor's office told a briefing. Park's office had notified the prosecutor that it was scrapping an agreement for the questioning, Lee said.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)
- Reuters