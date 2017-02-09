Lawyers for South Korea's Park reject questioning - prosecutor's spokesman

SEOUL: Lawyers for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have rejected a plan by a special prosecutor investigating a graft scandal to question her, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The plan was to question Park on Thursday at an undisclosed location, Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the prosecutor's office told a briefing. Park's office had notified the prosecutor that it was scrapping an agreement for the questioning, Lee said.

