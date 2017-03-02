Legendary Malaysian actor Jins Shamsuddin dies at 81

KUALA LUMPUR: Legendary Malaysian actor Jins Shamsuddin, who starred in Malay films such as Pancha Delima and Sarjan Hassan, died on Wednesday evening (Mar 1). He was 81.

According to his son Putera Hang Jebat, Jins complained of breathing difficulties while having tea at home at 5.45pm He was rushed to the clinic, but died.

Jins had starred in over 40 local and international films as well as directed a few box office movies in his 50 years in the industry.



In his tribute to Jins, Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Minister Salleh Said Keruak said: "Jins Shamsuddin was among the country's legendary figures who changed the local film landscape after P Ramlee, who was also a legend. We will definitely miss him."



Salleh noted that Jins became known as the "Malay James Bond" after playing the character Jefri Zain, a secret agent, in the movie Gerak Kilat.

Jins leaves behind his wife, Puan Sri Halijah Abdullah, and three sons, Putera Jefri Jins, Putera Hang Jebat and Putera Hang Nadim.



The actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011.



His body will be brought to the Hulu Kelang Mosque for prayers before he is laid to rest at the Hulu Kelang Muslim Cemetery on Thursday morning.