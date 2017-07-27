Life among the graves of Carreta cemetery

In the heart of Cebu city, Philippines, about 200 settlers unable to afford proper housing live side-by-side with the dead.

CEBU: Ate (older sister) Inik guides us through the compound with the confidence of a seasoned proprietress, down hallways, through gardens and up rows of stairs. It's good exercise, she laughs, patting both her knees for emphasis.

It's hard to tell how old she is at first glance. There is something ageless about the energetic woman, with her winsome, snaggle-toothed grin. Abundant smile lines spread from her impish eyes, which peer from under a straw hat.

Her red blouse billowing about her, Ate Inik provides a splash of vibrant colour against a sombre landscape.

For the home that the 59-year-old has spent most of her life in, where she raised six children and 11 grandchildren, is littered with the bones of the dead.

Ate Inik leads the way.

Family: Atek Inik and some of her relatives take a break on some church pews, where Catholic services are held every Monday.

She was afraid at first, when 34 years ago a man she met in a Cebu disco brought her back to his home in Carreta cemetery.

But for the young domestic worker from Leyte island, who had verbally and physically abusive employers, it was her opportunity to start anew. She married him and moved into the cemetery.

Ate Inik estimates about 200 settlers live in the sprawling, makeshift community. Unable to afford proper housing, they set up homes in mausoleum structures, which provide much-needed shelter from the elements.

Families set up makeshift homes in mausoleums, living and sleeping alongside the dead.

The residents cook, hang their laundry and raise their young in any space they can find.

Churches provide funds for the normal functions of the cemetery, such as the security guards and regular religious services. But the residents - who are squatters - do not fall under this support.

Instead, they make ends meet by providing various cemetery-related services: Inscribing epitaphs on headstones, selling candles made from residual wax from offerings scraped from graves, and running the community's own convenience stalls and eateries.

Some of the men dig and excavate graves for about 300 pesos (S$8). The dead are buried for five years before their remains are excavated and moved to smaller ossuaries, or bone vaults.

Also for 300 pesos, Ate Inik maintains a grave for a month. She has commissions to clean 72 tombs now, working from 4am to 11am daily. Then until 5pm, she sells flowers and candles at her stall and waits for families of the departed to come and pay her for the next month of grave cleaning.

She does this without fail, even though her husband died last year and her children are all grown up. Three years ago, she saved to move out to a home in Lapu-Lapu city, on Mactan island.

Still, the matriarch says she doesn't think of making a living anywhere else. "I'm used to it here. I wouldn't take that sort of risk outside," she explains. "I still have grandchildren to support and put through school."

Children of the cemetery gather around as one of them shows off a dragonfly he caught.

Having spent decades there, Ate Inik is full of stories of the deceased. "There's a student who committed suicide by hanging himself, and here are some aborted babies ... That's a rich family's," she says, pointing to one of the gated, more ornately decorated mausoleums.

The gated mausoleums are rented by wealthier families.

Even in death, inequalities exist. The unclaimed dead, for example, lie in crumbling, anonymous graves marked by numbers. The excavated bones of these bodies, often from mass deaths such as ship accidents, will later join others piled high in warehouses made of rusty corrugated metal sheets.

One of the most haunted places in the cemetery is in this section: A spectre with chained feet has been spotted roaming around, Ate Inik says with a chuckle.

The graves of unidentified bodies from a deadly ship collision on Aug 16, 2013. "You are surely loved and remembered," the inscriptions read.

Warehouses like these hold bones and other excavated remains.

At the back of the compound there is a field dotted with more tombs, some crumbling with age or damage from earthquakes. Scattered between them are animals belonging to the residents - tethered goats and chickens, a piggery. A striking tableau of life and death.

Animals on this field belong to the residents. The mound of land in the background is a mass burial site that includes cadavers from a medical school.

The path back down is so dense with gravestones, we have no choice but to step on them.

"Sorry Mr Flores," my interpreter Faith says, looking down at the inscription on the grave she just crossed.

"Excuse me," I mumble some way behind her, also wary of causing offence.

Ahead of us the children of the cemetery play, climbing and jumping over tombs, seemingly without a care.

A child climbs the gate of a mausoleum.

More scenes from Carreta cemetery:

Photos by Melissa Zhu.