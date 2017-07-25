Lights out for Jakarta's party bus

JAKARTA: Authorities in the Indonesian capital Jakarta have pulled the plug on a popular “party bus”, Kompas reported.

Designed for mobile partying, the Royale VIP Bus was reportedly seized by the transport ministry on Friday (Jul 21). The ministry’s director-general Pudji Hartono said action was taken because the bus “did not have the necessary paperwork”, according to Kompas.

Pudji added that checks carried out by his ministry showed that the Royale VIP Bus was registered as a private vehicle, but the owner replaced the private plate with a yellow plate, which denotes use for public transportation.

Kompas cited Pudji as saying that while the Royale VIP Bus is a "creative concept", his ministry never issued a permit or a license for the bus. He added that such buses, which are modified to offer services to passengers must meet "standards of safety and comfort".

The luxe party bus first hit the streets in 2014 and, according to its website, can carry up to 25 passengers. It boasts a minibar, dance poles, a karaoke machine and a surround sound system.