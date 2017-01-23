Lion mauls two handlers in Japan

CHIBA, Japan: Two caretakers at an 'animal production' company in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, were attacked and severely injured by a lion used for filming on Monday (January 23).

Local media reported that an unidentified middle-aged woman and a man in his twenties, had their face, head and legs bitten while they were bathing a lion owned by Shonan Animal Production, a company that rears animals for television productions and film projects.

According to police, the 10-year old male lion was chained inside a cage while three caretakers were grooming it for a scheduled shoot, when it suddenly turned aggressive.

The company's website shows that it is certified by the prefecture to raise 'dangerous animals,' and NHK reported that the company had 15 lions under their care as of September last year.

But the police and the prefecture's health facility officials are investigating whether or not there were any abuse of animal rights or oversight in management.

"We will direct the company accordingly if a problem comes to light based on (animal rights) law," said Hideki Maruyama, chief of Inba Health and Welfare Center's hygiene department, before entering the facility

The Shonan Animal Production was not immediately available for comment.

The company has a total of 400 types of animals used for TV commercials and shows, according to Japanese media.

