'Lucky', says Australian journalist who survived shot in neck in besieged Marawi

MARAWI, Philippines: An Australian journalist was shot in the neck by a supposed stray bullet on Thursday (Jun 15) while covering the ongoing battle between the Philippine army and armed militants in Marawi.

ABC correspondent Adam Harvey was struck while he was inside a security military compound within the besieged city, and was forced to seek treatment at a nearby hospital.

His injury is believed to require surgery but is not serious. “I felt an almighty stabbing at the side of my neck and I went down on the ground and I thought I’d been hit by a bit of shrapnel,” he told the ABC.

“Lucky,” he tweeted soon after receiving an X-ray showing the bullet still lodged behind his jaw. “Luckily it missed everything important,” he said.

Although the compound is secured by the military, it is only about 2km from the pockets of the city that the gunmen control.

As a precaution, the Armed Forces of the Philippines tightened access to media in the local vicinity, where heavy gunfire was regular throughout the day.

The city in Mindanao has been wreaked by violence after militants calling for an Islamic caliphate in the Philippines and drawing inspiration from Islamic State overran several districts since May 23.

The Philippine army has been launching waves of offensives to try and reclaim the city - where many civilians are still stranded - but have been frustrated by dug-in armed combatants.

The fighting has claimed the lives of an estimated 200 militants, 58 army and police and about 20 civilians.

A local politician said he was told by fleeing local residents that they had seen "dead bodies, at least 100, scattered around the encounter area".

The military as well as a local government spokesman, Zia Adiong, said those reports could not be confirmed.

“We get our information from personal accounts of residents who were able to walk towards the bridge for safety,” he told Channel NewsAsia.

"They say there are dead bodies in the street but as to the exact body count, we can only verify … once the bridge is open for humanitarian response operations.”

On the outskirts of Marawi, in the “peace corridor” between the city and Iligan, the Department of Social Welfare and Development was seen handing out food rations to dozens of families.

They said the community was under strain due to the number of people who have fled the danger now being sheltered there.

Earlier on Thursday, the Martial Law Special Action Group successfully arrested a senior member of the Maute group, one of the militant organisations believed to have masterminded the siege of Marawi.

Mohammad Noaim Maute, 22, was suspected of being one of the group’s bomb makers. He was arrested in a house in Cagayan de Oro with a fake student identification card.

His mother and father were also arrested last week.