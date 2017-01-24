MACC arrests 5 over FELDA's sturgeon farming project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Tuesday (Jan 24) arrested five people - three serving and two former staff of the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) - in connection with a sturgeon farming project valued at RM146 million (US$33 million).

An MACC source cited in a Bernama report said the people detained include a former top official with a "Datuk" title, a former deputy director-general, an officer involved in the sturgeon project and an administrative assistant.

The five were picked up at several locations in Klang Valley between 11.30am and 1.30pm under an operation codenamed Ops Caviar.

Said the source: "They are suspected to have abused their positions for personal gain on the project."

The Malay Mail reported that one of the suspects had set up the Felda Carviative Sdn Bhd (FCSB) in 2014, without the knowledge of FELDA's board or its legal division. The suspect then signed an agreement with a sturgeon farming company in South Korea.

Initial investigations by MACC found that despite the project not having received approval from the Pahang Department of Environment, a down payment was made to the Korean company a week after FCSB was incorporated, the report added.

The contract was reportedly signed by the "Datuk" and the former deputy director-general.

"IF THERE'S A MONEY TRAIL, LET THE AUTHORITIES GO IN"

The suspects are expected to be remanded on Wednesday to assist investigations.



In an interview with Channel NewsAsia last week, newly appointed FELDA chairman Shahrir Samad said a 2015 auditor-general’s report highlighted the absence of due diligence in the sturgeon-rearing project that eventually cost FELDA more than RM40 million (US$9 million) in losses.



"The question is, is this an ideal business to get into in the first place?" said Mr Shahrir. "You want to produce caviar, but can you possibly do it? There are issues which maybe they didn't think about in depth and a lot of money has been sent.



He added: "(Meanwhile), we will allow the process of investigation to happen and actions to be taken against those responsible for abuse of power or criminal breach of trust.

"If there's a money trail, let the relevant authority go in. I'm not going to stop it. I won't."



Another failed project under investigation is a broadband infrastructure blueprint that has cost FELDA another US$10 million.



Mr Shahrir, who came on board as FELDA chairman three weeks ago, said it is time to go back to the basics and focus on the plantation sector and improving the welfare of stakeholders, in particular the smallholders.