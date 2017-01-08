MACC seizes US$123,000 from ministry sec-gen's house

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Friday (Jan 6) seized RM550,000 (US$123,000) at the house of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general.



An MACC source said the cash seized at Mohd Arif Ab Rahman's house included British pounds, euros and Singapore dollars.



"The money was hidden by a son of the suspect at the house in USJ, Subang Jaya. "We have recorded the son's statement to facilitate investigations," the source told Bernama.



Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Azam Baki, when

contacted, confirmed the seizure of the cash but declined further comment.



To date, there has been no new arrest. Cash and gold bars worth more than RM5 million (US$1.2 million) have so far been seized by the MACC, following the arrest of Mohd Arif, 59, at his residence in USJ, Subang Jaya near on Wednesday.



His two sons, aged 29 and 34, were detained when they gave statements at the

MACC headquarters on the same day.



The secretary-general and his sons will be remanded until Jan 11 to facilitate investigations into alleged abuse of power and position to accept bribes.