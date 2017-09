TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook eastern Japan on Thursday (Sep 14), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 9.27am (8.27am, Singapore time), was north of Tokyo in Saitama prefecture, the agency said. The quake was measured at a depth of 50km.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.