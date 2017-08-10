Magnitude 4.9 quake hits Tokyo area, no tsunami warning

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area on Thursday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred in northwestern Chiba prefecture, east to Tokyo, according to the agency.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active areas, accounting for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

(Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)