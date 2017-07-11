Magnitude 5.2 quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami warning

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday (Jul 11), but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was centred just offshore from the city of Kagoshima, NHK public television said.

NHK there have been no reports of damage or irregularities to the Sendai Nuclear Power Plant, located in the city of Satsumasendai in Kagoshima.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake's epicentre was 14km southwest of Tarumizu at a depth of 16.7km.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active areas, accounting for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On Mar 11, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

Advertisement