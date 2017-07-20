Magnitude 5.8 quake hits off Japan's Honshu

SYDNEY: An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 5.8 hit northeast of Tokyo off Japan's main island of Honshu on Thursday (Jul 20), the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) and the USGS reported.

The quake, which struck at 9.11am (8.11am, Singapore time), was measured at a depth of 33km about 79km east-northeast of Iwaki on Honshu. There was no immediate warning of a tsunami issued by the Hawaii-based PTWC.

Japan's meteorological agency said there was no risk of tsunami from the earthquake.

"We have found no (new) abnormality so far" at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, said a spokesman at Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator.

A 9.0-magnitude earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive and deadly tsunami, which smashed into the power station and sparked the world's worst atomic accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

Tokyo Electric is working to clean up and dismantle the reactors in a process that is expected to take at least four decades.

Fukushima police also said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

