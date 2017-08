SINGAPORE: An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck west of Indonesia's island of Sumatra on Sunday (Aug 13), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the quake, which hit at a depth of 67km, at a distance of 81km west of the city of Bengkulu.

Channel NewsAsia received calls from residents in Singapore living in Toa Payoh and Farrer Road saying they felt tremors.