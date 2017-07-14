Mahathir says will work to free Anwar within one week of forming govt: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan on Friday (Jul 14) announced they will begin the process of freeing jailed former opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim within one week of forming the next government, The Star reported.

Former prime minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Mahathir Mohamad said this following a meeting of the coalition’s presidential council. The Star cited Mahathir as saying: "We will wait for the law to take its course, not immediately because the prime minister who takes over will have a lot to do."

Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is widely expected to call the country’s 14th general election within the coming months.

According to The Star, when asked who would be prime minister if the coalition won power, Mahathir said: "The seventh (PM) we will announce but today we are announcing the eighth (PM).”

Malaysia's political landscape has been shaped for nearly two decades by a bitter feud between Anwar, 69, and Mahathir, 92.

Anwar was once a protege of the veteran prime minister, Mahathir, and the rising star of Malaysian politics, but they fell out in the late 1990s.

Soon afterwards, Anwar was jailed for the first time on charges of sodomy and graft, after being sacked as the deputy prime minister. He denied the charges, dismissing them as politically motivated.

He was convicted and jailed for five years in 2013, when Najib was prime minister, for another sodomy charge, which he and his supporters described as a politically motivated attempt to end his career.

But after their years of animosity, opposition to Prime Minister Najib is drawing Anwar and Mahathir back together.

Last year, Anwar endorsed a political compact spearheaded by Mahathir to fight Najib.