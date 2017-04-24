Mahathir says willing to be investigated over Bank Negara forex losses

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he is willing to be investigated in relation to losses on foreign currency transactions by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in the 1990s.



The Parti Pribumi Malaysia (PPBM) chairman said, however, that he had not yet been called by any party regarding the issue.



"But they are welcome to call me anytime ... I am ever ready to go to the court or anywhere," he told reporters after a party programme in Tasek Gelugor on Sunday (Apr 23), which was also attended by Parti Amanah Negara vice-president Husam Musa and PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar.



In February, the Cabinet had agreed to set up a special task force led by former Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Sidek Hassan to conduct a preliminary investigation on the issue.



In a statement on the matter, the Prime Minister's Department said that the government's actions demonstrated its commitment and integrity to ensure that investigation was carried out impartially.



Meanwhile, asked on the actions of PPBM leaders and members leaving the party of late, Dr Mahathir said they were free to leave if they felt the party did not have a direction and lost confidence in the leadership of the party.

Last week, PPBM secretary Kamarul Azman Habibur Rahman, who is also the chairman of the Coalition of Branch Chiefs Malaysia (GKCM), quit the party along with other 821 members nationwide.

Kamarul Azman, who was among the seven founders of PPBM , was reported as saying that he made the decision because he felt PPBM had no plans to champion the people's well-being and defend the country, but rather its only agenda was to topple Prime Minister Najib Razak.

