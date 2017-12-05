Maid in Hong Kong arrested after posting video of children in shower: Report

HONG KONG: An Indonesian domestic worker in Hong Kong was arrested after she uploaded a video which purportedly showed her giving showers to three children, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Tuesday (Dec 5).

The helper, 28, broadcast a live video on Facebook on Friday as she bathed the naked children – who were reportedly aged around seven or eight – in a flat on Electric Road, SCMP said.

The report added that the 17-minute clip was removed on Monday after it had been uploaded onto Facebook, and the helper is now being investigated by Hong Kong police for publishing child pornography.

According to the SCMP report, one of the children in the video asked "whether the helper was taking a video and telling her not to, but the helper refused to stop".

SCMP cited Hong Kong Employment Agencies Association chairman Cheung Kit-man as saying the domestic worker might not have known that she was breaking the law.

He reportedly said before starting work, domestic workers typically receive training from their agents and would usually be briefed on the dos and don’ts of working in a household, including boundaries on taking videos or photos of children.

