Malacca bars foreign preachers from giving talks on Islam: Report

MALACCA: Foreign preachers will be barred from giving talks on Islam in Malacca, the Malaysian state's chief minister Idris Haron said on Wednesday (Jan 02) at a press conference.

The state Islamic Affairs department has been directed to "screen religious speakers" and "turn away" requests from foreign preachers, the Star Online reported him as saying.

Idris also said local preachers in Malaysia were well placed to give talks on Islam as they have a better understanding of the religious and cultural sensitivities within the country.

“Foreign preachers don’t comprehend our culture and sensitivities. It can be possible that their sermons may incite hatred or jeopardise the harmonious relations between the different races of Malaysia.



“I’m also afraid the talks could lead to radicalism, distrust and abhorrence of other faiths."

According to the report, Idris revealed that 157 foreign preachers held sermons and talks in Malacca from 2015 to last year.

Most of them were from Indonesia, while the others were from Pakistan, Thailand, India, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.