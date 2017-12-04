Malacca monorail to begin operating after 4-year halt

MALACCA: The Malacca monorail service will begin operating again on Monday (Dec 4), after being suspended since 2013 due to technical problems.

Malacca city mayor Zainal Hussin said the service would operate from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, with extended service until midnight on weekends.

"Currently, only one coach which can accommodate up to 15 people will travel each round within 30 minutes," he said, adding that tickets would be sold at RM10 (S$3.30) each.

The 1.6km line built at a cost of RM16.5 million connects Taman Rempah to the Hang Tuah Station on Jalan Bunga Raya.

According to local news outlet The StarOnline, the service stalled at least twice during its operations.

On Oct 20, 2010, it stalled about 100m from its main Hang Jebat station with 20 passengers on board. A year later, 18 tourists from Hong Kong were also left stranded after a sudden downpour affected the rail tracks.

