'I just want to balik kampung': Outgoing Malaysia Airlines CEO says no politics involved in move to quit

KUALA LUMPUR: Outgoing Malaysia Airlines CEO Peter Bellew has refuted suggestions that political interference in the management of the airline was the reason he left the company.



Mr Bellew unexpectedly announced on Tuesday (Oct 17) that he is returning to Ryanair as chief operations officer, just over a year after he became Malaysia Airlines (MAS) CEO.



Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad claimed in a recent blog post that the resignation was due to Prime Minister Najib Razak's interference in the management of Malaysia's flag carrier.



According to Dr Mahathir, Mr Bellew had disagreed with Mr Najib over the latter's decision to order 16 Boeing aircraft that was announced during his official visit to the United States last month.

"I just want to balik kampung," said Mr Bellew in a news conference on Sunday (Oct 22), using local lingo which means he just wants to go home.



“Tun Mahathir is completely wrong. 100 per cent wrong ... There is no mystery, no conspiracy," he added.

In a 45-minute long news conference, Mr Bellew said it was entirely Malaysia Airlines' decision to purchase the new aircraft that will replace some of the existing fleet.

He also reiterated that there was no interference from anyone in the state-owned investment arm Khazanah Nasional, the sole shareholder of Malaysia Airlines.

The Irishman is due to start work at Dublin-based Ryanair as director of flight operations on Dec 1. He also clarified that he tendered his resignation on Oct 8, before he accepted the offer from Ryanair.

Ryanair then made the corporate announcement about Bellew's appointment on Oct 17. He is seen as the best man to manage labour issues that have plagued Ryanair. A pilot-staffing issue has led to the cancellation of around 20,000 flights.



"I can calm things down," said Mr Bellew of his new role. "I know the people there, I know what to do."

"Ryanair is a remarkable company - fourth largest airline in terms of passengers. I think I contribute to regain its position of strength."

Although he is no longer at the helm of Malaysia Airlines, he believes that the national carrier, under its home-grown chief Captain Izham Ismail, will be able to continue with the recovery path towards profitability in 2018 and the eventual relisting in 2019.

"If they can continue with revenue growth of four to five per cent, it is very possible that the airline will be back to the black next year. It is up to the new CEO to decide the plan ahead," added Mr Bellew.

