Malaysia Airlines flight MH725 experiences damaged tyre after safe landing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines flight MH725 from Kuala Lumpur experienced a damaged tyre upon landing at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta on Tuesday (Jun 13) amidst heavy rain, but the plane taxied safely, according to a statement published by the airline on its Facebook.

It said no passengers or crew were injured.

"Malaysia Airlines apologises for any inconvenience and delay for our customers related to this incident," the statement said.

The airline added that it was working with the airport authorities to provide all assistance and ensure the well-being of all passengers and crew.

Following the incident, the return flight, MH724 from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, scheduled to depart at 7.50pm on Jun 13 had been cancelled.

Passengers will be reallocated to other flights, the statement said.

