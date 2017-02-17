Malaysia Airlines flight turns back en route to Colombo due to technical problems

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) Flight MH179 en route to Colombo on Thursday (Feb 16) had to turn back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) due to technical problems.

Malaysia Airlines said the aircraft, which departed from KLIA at 10:10pm yesterday, was forced to turn back when its auxiliary power unit (APU) was unable to start.



"The aircraft landed uneventfully at 1:50am," it said in a statement.



The APU is a backup power unit that is required to be switched on when an aircraft crosses over water.



Malaysia Airlines said that due to the closure of Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka for scheduled maintenance on the runway, an immediate retiming was not possible, so passengers were accommodated at nearby hotels.



It said the flight would now operate as MH179D and depart KLIA on Friday at 3:30pm, arriving in Colombo at 4:35pm local time.



Malaysia Airlines said the return leg MH178D was retimed to depart Colombo at 5:10pm local time the same day and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 11:20pm.



"Safety is Malaysia Airlines' number one priority at all times," it said.



The airline apologised to all travellers for the disruption to their travel plans.