Malaysia Airlines names former pilot Captain Izham Ismail as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) announced on Friday (Oct 20) that it has appointed its current chief operating officer, former pilot Captain Izham Ismail as its new Group CEO to replace Peter Bellew, who is returning to Ryanair.

"Captain Izham has been integral to the airline’s ongoing turnaround effort. As COO, he was responsible for the operations division, which includes flight and airport operations as well as engineering. He led the restructuring of the engineering division for more efficient and leaner operations, and was also responsible for the airline’s fuel savings initiative," the airline said in a media statement.

Malaysia's flag carrier added that Izham has 38 years of experience in the aviation industry, having started his career with Malaysia Airlines as a pilot in 1979.

"He broke world aviation records when he flew Malaysia Airlines’ first B777-200 eastward from Seattle to Kuala Lumpur and back," said MAS, adding that the flight had set a world record for the longest and fastest round-the-world flight by a commercial airliner, with a total flight time of 41 hours and 59 minutes.

He was appointed to a management position just 10 years after joining Malaysia Airlines, and climbed through the ranks over the years, serving in roles such as senior instructor pilot, fleet manager and director of operations.

Prior to becoming COO in 2016, he served as CEO of MASwings, Malaysia Airlines’ sister company in Sabah and Sarawak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the appointment, chairman of Malaysia Airlines Md Nor Yusof said: "He (Izham) has a valuable breadth of understanding that spans airline operations and business management. I am proud that he is our own internal home grown talent and I am confident that he will be able to take the airline further forward and ensure the turnaround plan is met.



"We are now in the third year of the five year MRP (MAS Recovery Plan) and it is timely for us to appoint a Malaysian to see it through to the finish line."

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE: CAPTAIN IZHAM

Captain Izham said he was "extremely honoured" to be appointed as Group CEO.



"My entire career has been spent with Malaysia Airlines and it is very much my family. Helming the national airline is a big responsibility. I am humbled and at the same time, ready for the challenge," he said.



"We are on track towards a complete transformation as outlined in the MRP, and I am looking forward to working with my MH colleagues to make this airline the pride of the nation again,” he added.



Captain Izham is Malaysia Airlines' third chief executive in as many years, as it continues to recover from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 mysteriously disappeared and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.