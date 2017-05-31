Malaysia Airlines plane forced to turn back to Melbourne after passenger 'claimed to have bomb': Official

"It is not a hijack. One disruptive passenger tried to enter the plane's cockpit," Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said.

SINGAPORE: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight was forced to turn back to Melbourne on Wednesday (May 31) after a "disruptive passenger" claimed he was carrying a bomb, Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister said.



"It is not a hijack. One disruptive passenger tried to enter the plane's cockpit," Abdul Aziz Kaprawi told AFP. "The passenger, a Sri Lankan national, claimed to have a bomb. But it was not a bomb but a powerbank."

He also told Malaysian newspaper The Star that the passenger was drunk.

#MH128 guy drunk. In plastic cuffs. Looks like the SWAT team was despatched to the flight @MAS pic.twitter.com/FL5TqTEGR3 — saroki (@saroki19) May 31, 2017





NOT A HIJACKING: MAS



In a statement earlier on Wednesday, MAS said that flight MH128 had departed Melbourne Airport at 11.11pm and was to arrive in the Malaysian capital at 5.28am on Thursday.

"(It) made a turn back to Melbourne after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit.



"Safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines' utmost priority. MH128 safely landed in Melbourne Airport at 11.41pm. The aircraft is currently on the remote bay and waiting for security assistance to arrive at the aircraft," it added.

MAS later announced that the disruptive passenger in question has been detained by airport security and stressed that "at no point was the aircraft hijacked".

Passenger says the man was holding an "electronic frequency" device, not a bomb. Police on scene now. #MH128 @SBSNews — Brianna Roberts (@BriannaNEWS) May 31, 2017

Victoria Police said the man did not gain entry to the cockpit but was subdued. "The plane landed safely at the airport and passengers are currently exiting the plane and speaking to investigators," a spokesman said. "There appears to be no imminent threat to passengers, staff or public and the investigation is ongoing."

Friend's bro on #mh128. Passengers seem to be ok & police talking to them pic.twitter.com/uJTdojzLI4 — saroki (@saroki19) May 31, 2017





A local journalist from SBS News, Brianna Roberts, tweeted that the suspect "ran up to the cockpit", "holding an electronic frequency device, not a bomb".

On-board announcements called the incident a "security situation" she added.



Saiqa Chaudhery, whose husband was on the flight, told Channel NewsAsia that other passengers then "tackled (the passenger) down and tied him" up.



The man had been "under drug or alcohol influence" and "attacked an air hostess", she added, citing her husband Arif Chaudhery, who detailed the encounter to Channel NewsAsia.

Armed police were earlier seen entering the plane after it landed back in Melbourne Airport.

Mh128 boarded by armed police. No one hurt. #mh128 A post shared by david henderson (@david_drvr) on May 31, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

FLIGHTS TO AND FROM MELBOURNE AIRPORT IMPACTED

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, flights heading for Melbourne had to be diverted to other airports because of a "passenger security incident" on MH128. Roads in the area were also reportedly blocked.

Because of the security incident on flight #MH128 flights bound for Melbourne Airport are now diverting to other airports. pic.twitter.com/dE3Xxuogyx — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 31, 2017

Melbourne Airport said in a statement that due to the incident, airfield operations at Melbourne Airport were suspended and inbound flights were being diverted. "At this time we're unable to confirm specific destinations for individual flights," a spokesperson said.



Several departing flights were held on the ground at the airport, he added.



"All flights are impacted at this time. Travellers with scheduled flights for today should check directly with their airlines for the latest information relating to their flight.



"Anyone who was planning on heading to the airport to meet an inbound traveller - please stay home and further information will be made available in the coming hours."