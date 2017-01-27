Malaysia Airlines wins hearts with Chinese New Year ad

KUALA LUMPUR: Something to crow about for Malaysia Airlines this Year of the Rooster - its video of non-Chinese Malaysians offering Chinese New Year wishes in Mandarin and various Chinese dialects is winning hearts of people online.



The clip, which is billed as a “truly Malaysian greeting”, was posted on Wednesday night (Jan 25) and has chalked up more than 750,000 views and more than 12,000 shares as of noon on Friday.



Its message: "The richness of Malaysia begins with our people. Experience a truly Malaysian greeting this Chinese New Year." The video has attracted scores of comments from people impressed by its celebration of Malaysia’s diversity.



“I have never seen an ad that gives me constant goosebumps and thrills, I thought this has to be the winner,” wrote Facebook user Lenny Carey. “Come on, with all the Malaysians, the non-Chinese, speaking in few Chinese languages, in such amazing fluency, totally blows me away.”



Another Facebook user Michelle Tam said the video is the “epitome of beauty in simplicity”. “Love the heartwarming wishes delivered by an inspiring potpourri of Malaysians with their multilingual prowess,” she added.



“Perfectly clear message: Cherishing the diversity in our people which is one of our nation's greatest assets. Malaysia, Truly Asia,” wrote Hisham Jahudi.



Several Chinese Facebook users noted the people starring in the ad have a better grasp of Mandarin and Chinese dialects than they do.

“Her Cantonese and his Hokkien is 100x more impressive than mine!” wrote Lynn Dhia.



“That Malay girl's Cantonese is way better than mine. Dunno where to hide face liao,” said Victor Lau Wee Kiat.



For many, the flag carrier's ad had them swelling with a sense of #MalaysianPride. Said Facebook user Robert Teh: "One of the best Chinese New Year videos I have seen in my lifetime. Congratulations, Malaysia Airlines! You have put back the faith in the hearts of fellow Malaysians. Thank you."



Added Prema Menon: "This is one of the best, down-to-earth type of commercials ... Makes you feel proud to be part of this country."