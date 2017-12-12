Malaysia airport officers held over smuggling of Bangladeshis by syndicates

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's immigration department has detained several immigration officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) suspected of being involved in dishonest practices following reports of smuggling of Bangladeshis by syndicates at KLIA.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the officers were still being held at Putrajaya Immigration headquarters for further investigations and his department was also taking internal action.

Without revealing the number of officers detained, he said: "What is certain, immediate action was taken with the arrest of the officers involved and they were being questioned. If, proven they were involved in any violation of integrity, stern actions would be taken including dismissal.

“But it would depend on their level of involvement in the matter. As for internal action, I cannot reveal specifically but firm actions would be taken,” he told a media conference after the Immigration Department Monthly Assembly on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, a local daily exposed a Bangladeshi smuggling ring operating via KLIA by four major syndicates based in Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka, Bangladesh.



The syndicates were said to be have raked in RM5.2 million (US$1.28 million) in profits by imposing charges of between RM15,000 to RM20,000 per worker including money to grease the hands of the authorities especially officers of the Immigration Department and the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka.

Mustafar said his department had also sent a special action unit to Bangladesh on Sunday, headed by officers of the Visa, Pass and Permit Division, Integrity Division and Expatriate Services Division to strengthen the standard operating procedure for the issuance of visa to visitors from Bangladesh.

He said he had discussed with the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun yesterday after report and the IGP said it was premature to reveal any findings.

Mustafar said the department had taken proactive measures to ensure the security of the nation was not compromised by tightening the existing policy so that the checkpoints of the country were not easily breached.

According to him, firm and consistent actions would also be taken to track down the agents and syndicates involved.