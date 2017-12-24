Malaysia Airports apologises for Christmas greeting spelling error

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports has apologised on Sunday (Dec 24) for spelling errors on Christmas greeting banners at an airport in Kota Baru.

The vertical banner at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport had the words " Wishing you Mary Christmas & Happy New Years" printed on it instead of Wishing you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

According to the local media reports, netizens took to social media and expressed criticism for the error.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, Malaysia Airports apologised and said it immediately removed the banner when it was discovered on Saturday.



"We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports. Thank you for your concern in highlighting the matter to us. We extend our apologies, and wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," it added in the statement.

