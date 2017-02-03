Malaysia applies for revision of ICJ's Pedra Branca decision

PUTRAJAYA: The government of Malaysia has filed an application for revision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s judgment over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali in a statement on Friday (Feb 3) said the application was filed the previous day.

"The application, which was filed at the International Court of Justice, The Hague, was made by Malaysia upon the discovery of some fact of such a nature as to be a decisive factor, which fact was, when the judgment was given, unknown to the court and also to Malaysia as the party claiming revision.

"We are also confident that the requirements as stipulated under Article 61 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice have been met in that, inter alia, the application for revision is brought within six months of the discovery of the new fact, and within ten years of the date of the judgment," he said.

He said Malaysia's application for a revision of the judgment was a continuation of the process embarked on May 9, 2003 by both Malaysia and Singapore, when both nations agreed to submit the dispute pertaining to sovereignty over Pedra Branca, Middle Rocks and South Ledge to the ICJ ("Special Agreement").

Mohamed Apandi said the discovery of the new fact was important and should be ventilated in a court of law accordingly.



"Thus, as agreed by both parties in the Special Agreement, the International Court of Justice is the appropriate forum for this," he said.



On May 23, 2008, the ICJ ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, while Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia and South Ledge belonged to the state in whose territorial waters it is located.