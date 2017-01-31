Malaysia arrests 3 for suspected links to Islamic State

KUALA LUMPUR: The counter-terrorism division of the Royal Malaysia Police's special branch has arrested three men for suspected links to Islamic State (IS) - one of them, a Malaysia Airlines security officer.

The arrests were made between Jan 27 to Jan 29 in raids in the states of Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, according to a police media release issued on Tuesday (Jan 31).

One of the suspects arrested in Kuantan - the state capital of Pahang - is a 37-year-old Indonesian citizen who is also a Malaysian permanent resident.



He had been in contact with Malaysian members of IS in Syria and was planning to join the terror group along with his wife. Police also seized books and airsoft guns during the operation.

The other suspect arrested in Kuantan, a 32-year-old security officer at a private company, had also been planning to join IS, said police. At least one shotgun was seized from him.

The third suspect was arrested in the Malaysian capital. The unemployed 38-year-old is said to be an IS supporter, who had threatened to bomb the Negeri Sembilan mufti department for allegedly not following the teachings of Islam.



According to the media release, he had earlier made death threats and threatened bomb attacks on Kuala Lumpur via his Facebook page.

