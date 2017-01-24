Malaysia arrests 4 for alleged involvement in new Islamic State cell in Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people, including three foreigners, have been arrested over their suspected involvement in a new Islamic State (IS) cell based in the Philippines, Malaysian police said on Monday (Jan 23).

The suspects are a 31-year-old Filipino man, two male Bangladeshi nationals aged 27 and 28, and a 27-year-old Malaysian woman.

They were arrested in Sabah and Kuala Lumpur between Jan 13 and 19.



The suspects are allegedly involved in a new Islamic State terror cell that planned to make Sabah a transit point for terrorists from Southeast Asia and South Asia to be smuggled into Mindanao in the Philippines, police said.



The cell was formed from an IS cell led by former University Malaya lecturer Dr Mahmud Ahmad, merging with the Abu Sayyaf group under Isnilon Hapilon.

The Filipino suspect is believed to be a member of the cell. He worked as a watch salesman in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah before his arrest on Jan 13.





(Photo: Royal Malaysia Police, Special Branch E8 division)

He was allegedly tasked to recruit new IS members from Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh as well as ethnic Rohingyas, and arrange to smuggle them into Marawi City in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

He had recruited the other three suspects, including an unemployed Malaysian woman who admitted to police that she planned to marry him.

The woman, who is originally from Selangor, was recruited in January through social media. She flew to Kota Kinabalu to meet him, and the two had planned to sneak into the southern Philippines via Sandakan in Sabah.





(Photo: Royal Malaysia Police, Special Branch E8 division)

The two Bangladeshi suspects were arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 19. The pair were working as salesmen.



Both are believed to have links with IS militant groups in Bangladesh and planned to travel to the southern Philippines.









(Photos: Royal Malaysia Police, Special Branch E8 division)

Malaysian police said that, with the arrests, the Special Branch - its intelligence arm - had succeeded in "debilitating" the new terror cell.