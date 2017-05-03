Malaysia arrests 6 Islamic State suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian counter-terrorism officials arrested six suspects between Mar 24 and Apr 25, 2017 for alleged involvement in activities linked to the Islamic State militant group, authorities said on Wednesday (May 3).

The six - four men and two women - are all Malaysian citizens.

Two of the men, aged 26 and 41, were arrested in Kelantan for smuggling arms from southern Thailand into Malaysia. Among those detained was an unemployed man who tried to launch an attack against a Shia mosque in Penang.



@ChannelNewsAsia Among six arrested include two women , a 26 yr old medical lab student picked up at KLIA and a 32 yr old engineering asst who's promoting IS pic.twitter.com/IQZdpOyDrD — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) May 3, 2017

Another suspect from the same cell, Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff bin Junaidi, 27, evaded arrest by escaping to southern Thailand armed with three guns - a pistol and two M4 carbine assault rifles.