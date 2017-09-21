Malaysia arrests 7 Filipinos with Abu Sayyaf links

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police arrested seven Filipino security guards suspected of being members of the notorious kidnap-for-ransom Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), authorities announced on Thursday (Sep 21)

The men, who were nabbed in a counter-terror raid on Sep 14, sneaked into the country via Sandakan, Sabah using false documents, according to the police.

“All seven suspects aged between 22 and 38 worked as security guards at several private companies around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said a press statement.

One of the suspects aged 22, is a member of ASG who was involved in clashes with the Philippines’ military as well as kidnappings in southern Philippines.

Their arrests comes following the Aug 30 arrests of members of an Abu Sayyaf cell who had planned to launch terror attacks on the closing ceremony of the 29th SEA Games at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and the 60th Independence Day ceremony on Merdeka Square.

Mohamad Fuzi also revealed that 41 foreign terrorist fighters have been arrested this year.

