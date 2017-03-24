Malaysia arrests 9 for suspected IS links

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's counter terrorism unit has arrested nine Malaysian men - including a school teacher, a security guard and an owner of a veterinary clinic - for suspected involvement in activities related to the Islamic State group.



During the operation, a restaurant worker was arrested in Perak for allegedly planning attacks on the Tapah Police Station. He allegedly contacted IS members in Indonesia for materials to make an explosive.

The primary school teacher was also arrested in Perak and police say he admitted to spreading IS ideology through his Facebook account in order to recruit new members.

The others are accused of a range of terror-related activities from sending funds to militant groups to recruitment.



The operation was held in the Malaysian states of Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Kelantan and Johor.