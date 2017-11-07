Malaysia arrests man who dressed as suicide bomber for Halloween

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on Tuesday (Nov 7) arrested a man who dressed up in a "suicide bomber" outfit for a Halloween party.

The man, in his thirties, had worn the outfit to a party at a condominium in Damansara Perdana on Oct 28.

A police handout showed him dressed in white with a fake beard and a chequered towel wrapped around his head. A fake "circuit bomb" made out of cardboard, an "antenna" and plastic bottles were taped round his waist.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said a resident at the condominium encountered the man in the lift and informed the police.

"At about 7.40pm, residents at an apartment in Damansara Perdana came across the man who was dressed as a suicide bomber," ACP Mohd Zani said, according to the Star Online. "It was for a Halloween party and he was spotted riding the lift."

Such attire is a sensitive issue to the general public, following recent incidents linked to the Islamic State, the New Straits Times reported the police chief as saying.

The man is being investigated under section 506 of the Malaysian penal code, for criminal intimidation.

