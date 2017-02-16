Malaysia arrests second woman in suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detained a second woman in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Malaysian inspector general of police (IGP) said on Thursday (Feb 16).

IGP Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that the authorities "positively identified" the woman from CCTV footage at the airport. She was alone and carrying an Indonesian passport at the time of the arrest, he added. Based on her personal identification details, the suspect is 25-year-old Siti Aishah.

Her boyfriend, a Malaysian man, was also arrested this morning in connection with Kim's murder, a senior police source told ChannelNewsAsia.

Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the apparent assassination.

COURT APPEARANCE

The 28-year-old suspect who was carrying a Vietnamese passport was due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said she was held overnight following her arrest, after reports.



"We are looking for more suspects," Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told AFP, but declined to say how many were being sought, or their nationalities.



The two women struck on Monday as Kim Jong-Nam was readying to board a flight to Macau where he has spent many years in exile, South Korea's spy chief Lee Byung-Ho has said, pointing the finger of blame at the North.



Malaysian police said Kim, a portly 45-year-old with a playboy reputation, was walking through the departure hall when he was attacked.



CCTV images that emerged in Malaysian media, purportedly of one of the suspects, showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters "LOL" emblazoned on the front.



Kim’s body was being held at Kuala Lumpur Hospital following an autopsy, the results of which have not yet been released.



Khalid confirmed on Thursday that Malaysia had rejected a request by the North Korean embassy to release the body to them without a postmortem examination.

North Korean embassy officials were seen visiting the hospital's forensics department in a diplomatic vehicle on Wednesday afternoon and again overnight.

Malaysia has not officially confirmed that the body belongs to Kim Jong Nam, despite South Korean reports saying that fingerprints have proven this to be the case.