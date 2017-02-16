Malaysia arrests second woman in suspected assassination of Kim Jong Nam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detained a second woman in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, citing the inspector general of police.

Malaysian police said the second suspect was alone and carrying an Indonesian passport at the time of the arrest.

An official statement on the arrest would be issued later in the day, IGP Khalid Abu Bakar told Bernama.

Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and said they were looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the apparent assassination.

COURT APPEARANCE

The 28-year-old suspect who was carrying a Vietnamese passport was due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said she was held overnight following her arrest, after reports.



"We are looking for more suspects," Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told AFP, but declined to say how many were being sought, or their nationalities.



The two women struck on Monday as Kim Jong-Nam was readying to board a flight to Macau where he has spent many years in exile, South Korea's spy chief Lee Byung-Ho has said, pointing the finger of blame at the North.



Malaysian police said Kim, a portly 45-year-old with a playboy reputation, was walking through the departure hall when he was attacked.



CCTV images that emerged in Malaysian media, purportedly of one of the suspects, showed an Asian woman wearing a white top with the letters "LOL" emblazoned on the front.



Kim’s body was being held at Kuala Lumpur Hospital following an autopsy, the results of which have not yet been released.



Malaysian media cited unnamed official sources as saying North Korea had requested the body, but Abdul Samah said Wednesday that nobody had come forward and that it would remain in the morgue until it was claimed.



However North Korean embassy officials were seen visiting the hospital's forensics department in a diplomatic vehicle on Wednesday afternoon and again overnight.