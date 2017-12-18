Malaysia authorities seeking man who molested student on LRT

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities are seeking a man who allegedly molested a commuter twice as she travelled from the Masjid Jamek Light Rail Transit (LRT) station, said the New Straits Times on Monday (Dec 18).



Update: Perpetrator still on the loose. The guy arrested was NOT the one who molested my friend. It was another perpetrator from another case that happened earlier. My friend has informed @MyRapidKL that it wasn't him & they've acknowledged it. CC: @prasaranaCEO — Dhabitah Zainal (@dhabitahzainal) December 16, 2017

The alleged suspect was apprehended and handed over to the police Yesterday. We take such criminal acts very seriously and will take action immediately. Please report such incident ASAP. @prasaranaCEO — RapidKL 03-78852585 (@MyRapidKL) December 15, 2017

The district police chief has confirmed receiving a police report on the case which took place on Thursday, the Malaysian newspaper reported.

The first encounter occurred while the victim, identified as a 20-year-old polytechnic student, was on the escalator at the station. The man allegedly touched the victim’s “private parts” and fled, NST said.



The second encounter was described in detail by Twitter user Dhabitah Zainal, who was travelling with the victim. In her post, which has since gone viral, Dhabitah alleged that the same man had approached her friend while they were on the train.

Dhabitah wrote that the man unzipped his pants and rubbed his genitals against her friend’s buttocks. Although her friend screamed for help, Dhabitah claimed that bystanders laughed and that the Rapid KL transport staff let the man “walk away”.



Last night my friend was sexually assaulted in the LRT from Pasar Seni to Masjid Jamek. A man pulled his penis out of his pants and rubbed it against her bum. She screamed for help. Bystanders laughed. @MyRapidKL's staff didn't help and let the perpetrator walk away. TWICE. — Dhabitah Zainal (@dhabitahzainal) December 15, 2017

In a separate tweet, Dhabitah also said that the train operator refused to pass on the security camera footage even after her friend had lodged a police report.



In a statement on Monday, train service operator Prasarana said four separate cases of harassment were reported on Dec 14, the same day the Dhabitah’s friend was sexually harassed.

Prasarana added that three out of four suspects were apprehended, while the fourth successfully fled after auxiliary police gave chase. They added that they have since shared the security footage of the incident with the police.



Prasarana reiterated their commitment to thoroughly investigating the case and added: “While we understand and appreciate the anxiety of such incidents among members of the public … we need to take note that the attention generated in the social media might also hamper the efforts of the authorities in apprehending the suspects.”

PRASARANA AUXILIARY POLICE ARRESTS 21 OF 22 SEXUAL HARASSMENT SUSPECTS.

Read more : https://t.co/qn06SLTedS pic.twitter.com/oDuck8whcq — RapidKL 03-78852585 (@MyRapidKL) December 18, 2017



