Malaysia bans citizens from travelling to North Korea

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (Sep 28) banned citizens from travelling to North Korea until further notice, it said in a press release.

The decision was taken "in view of the escalation of tensions in the Korean peninsula and related developments arising from missile tests". The ban will be reviewed once the situation returns to normal, it said.



On Sep 6, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory for North Korea.

It asked Singaporeans to avoid all non-essential travel to the country "given recent developments and the unpredictable situation arising from the actions of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea".



"Singapore has no diplomatic representation in North Korea, which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance to Singaporeans who travel there," it added.

ASIAN CUP MATCH

Malaysia's AFC Asian Cup qualifier against North Korea, scheduled for Oct 5 in Pyongyang, will likely be played in the next available FIFA date once the situation improves or in a neutral place, Football Association of Malaysia's Chris Raj told Channel NewsAsia.



The match has been twice rescheduled already due to security concerns over tensions between the two countries over the murder of Kim Jong Nam.