Malaysia calls for enhanced counter-terror cooperation with US

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is looking forward to further enhance cooperation with the United States in the fight against terrorism, to achieve the shared objectives of peace, security and stability for all, said Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak.

He said, aside from sharing the interests and values, particularly important in these times, was that both countries shared the commitment to fight extremism and defeat the scourge of terrorism wherever it shoud rear its head.

Mr Najib was speaking at the American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce dinner in conjunction with the US-Malaysia 60 years celebration.

Noting that the US had made the fight against extremism as one of its top priorities, he said it would find no sturdier and more reliable ally in this campaign than Malaysia.

"While we have been fortunate enough never to have suffered the Daesh or Al Qaeda-linked terrorist attacks that have killed so many in America, we are not immune.

"The first successful Daesh-linked attack took place just outside Kuala Lumpur in June 2016. Eight were injured; none were killed. But that was not for want of trying,” he said.

The dinner was also attended by his wife Rosmah Mansor, US Ambassador to Malaysia Kamala Shirin Lakhdir Min, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rohani Abdul Karim and International Trade and Industry Minister Mustapa Mohamed.

Mr Najib said Malaysia's security services had foiled many plots and deserved enormous praise for the tireless work although much of it went unsung, but that had kept the people safe and secure.

"Their methods, and our deradicalisation programmes which have been hugely productive in rehabilitating extremists, with an over 90 per cent success rate, are models for countries around the world.