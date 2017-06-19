Malaysia cancels decision to impose GST on 60 food items

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Royal Customs Department announced on Monday (Jun 19) that it will reverse a decision to impose the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on more than 60 food items.

The decision was made after consulting the Finance Ministry on the matter.

The 6 per cent GST, which was due to be enforced on Jul 1, covered food items like tea, coffee, eel, swordfish, corn, frozen vegetables and imported fruits like avocados, apricots, figs, grapes and nectarines.