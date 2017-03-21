Malaysia cannot arrest spies unless they break the law: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia cannot take action or arrest foreign spies unless they have broken the law, said Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed on Monday (Mar 20).

Speaking in parliament, Nur Jazlan denied that there was a lapse in national security surveillance systems that resulted in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Nur Jazlan said Malaysian authorities cannot act if foreign spies had not committed a crime, despite being aware of their presence. Responding to a lawmaker who asked in parliament why the government had failed to detect the presence of spies, he said: “How can we arrest someone before they commit a crime?”

While Malaysian law does cover espionage, authorities still need to collect evidence to prove that an individual is a spy. Nur Jazlan said that even if intelligence services suspected an individual of being a spy, such sensitive information would be confidential. “We don’t make it public when we act on such matters,” he said.

Kim Jong Nam died after two foreign women allegedly smeared what is believed to be the lethal nerve agent VX on his face. One of the women, a 25-year-old Indonesian named Siti Aisyah, has claimed she was paid by a young and handsome North Korean man known only as James to carry out pranks on strangers for a reality TV show.

Seven North Koreans are wanted by Malaysian police in connection to the murder of Kim Jong Nam on Feb 13. Four are said to have returned to Pyongyang, while another three are believed to be hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Four other North Koreans are now on Interpol's red notice list in connection with the murder.

Nur Jazlan denied that the Interpol red notice was proof that Malaysian police were aware of North Korean spies in the country before the murder. “If the police did not know, they would not have obtained an Interpol red notice for the arrest of the four other North Koreans,” he said.

Meanwhile, North Korean agents are reportedly conducting their own parallel investigation into the incident after the Malaysian police rejected a proposal for a joint probe into the murder.

A beauty salon proprietor in a Kuala Lumpur suburb who did not want to be named said: "They (North Korean agents) have been going from shop to shop, asking about Siti's friends ... They said they were from Pyongyang and investigating a political plot."