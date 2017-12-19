Malaysia, China bust Macau scam syndicate in simultaneous raid

The director of Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Amar Singh speaks to reporters on Tuesday (Dec 19) at a news conference on the latest Macau scam arrests. (Photo: Sumisha Naidu)
By Sumisha Naidu
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested 65 Chinese nationals while Chinese authorities detained 75 people in simultaneous raids last week to break up a Macau scam syndicate. 

The director of Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Amar Singh, said on Tuesday (Dec 19) at a news conference that the Chinese citizens had worked out of makeshift call centers in Malaysia for about six months, conning victims in China out of US$3 million.

"This is the first time we've worked with China to do a simultaneous raid. The raid was done at three in the afternoon in Hu Nan and Guangdong and also in KL, Selangor and Penang, simultaneously."

A Macau scam involves perpetrators posing as a figure of authority such as a bank officer or police personnel to con victims into paying a fine or owed amount to avoid dire consequences.

Dozens of these scams have been busted in Malaysia over the years. Commercial crimes are, however, on the rise with police recording a 9.3 per cent increase in incidences in 2017 compared to 2016.

Total losses for commercial crimes was more than US$340 million in 2017.

Aside from the Macau scam arrests, police also arrested six Malaysians in the raids for running an online gambling scheme.

