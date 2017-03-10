Malaysia confirms 'Kim Chol' is Kim Jong Nam: IGP Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (Mar 10) confirmed that the man earlier identified as Kim Chol was indeed Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The elder Kim was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport nearly a month ago. It was the first time the police had officially confirmed the identity of the man who was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol.

On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said that they had completed the probe into his death and would hand over the body to the Ministry of Health. He did not elaborate on whether DNA samples were still needed to identify the body, or how authorities came to the conclusion about the body's identity.

Malaysia said the assassins who killed Kim used VX nerve agent, a chemical listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.