Malaysia confirms 'Kim Chol' is Kim Jong Nam: IGP Khalid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Friday (Mar 10) confirmed that the man earlier identified as Kim Chol was indeed Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The elder Kim was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport nearly a month ago. It was the first time the police had officially confirmed the identity of the man who was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol.

Just in : KIM CHOL is KIM JONG NAM : IGP khalid pic.twitter.com/5Qep1OLl7b — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 10, 2017

On Friday, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said that they had completed the probe into his death and would hand over the body to the Ministry of Health. He did not elaborate on whether DNA samples were still needed to identify the body, or how authorities came to the conclusion about the body's identity.

KIM JONG NAM's family members have not come forth to identify or collect the body , we are now passing the body to ministry of health https://t.co/T47XbZumsI — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 10, 2017

IGP told @ChannelNewsAsia that he's 110 % sure that the body belongs to KIM JONG NAM but not at liberty to reveal why pic.twitter.com/WyfQlfq3bL — Melissa Goh (@MelGohCNA) March 10, 2017

Malaysia said the assassins who killed Kim used VX nerve agent, a chemical listed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.